Content Manager, Wakaati Network, Ogbu Dorcas (left); Head, New Media, Akintunde Brown; Head, Public Relations, Henry Awachuo; and Corporate and Brand Strategist, Kingsley Obiegbu, at the unveiling of Wakaati Televison in Lagos.



In its bid to reposition video entertainment, online streaming and television production in Nigeria, Wakaati Television has made its debut into the country to boost the industry.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, the MD/CEO, Wakaati Network Limited, Olurotimi Akingbogun, said there had been some gaps in the entertainment industry and e-commerce in Nigeria over the years.

He said the firm is position to correct the shortcomings in the industry, noting that Wakaati Television would leverage on the relapses to forge ahead and make unimaginable impacts in the sector, as it is set to reposition the industry in the right perspective.

His words: “We have good contents that we will be showcasing on our digital station. I mean unique and remarkable contents that will differentiate us totally from the rest.”

He added that Wakaati Television would go live on StarTimes Channel 100 and also online, noting that the Channel would reposition the entertainment landscape into a more likeable and appreciable standard by producing original and recent contents, while showcasing Nollywood blockbuster movies across its platforms.

While alluding to PWC’s Entertainment Outlook Report 2020, which projected that the country’s entertainment and media industry is expected to rise from a $4.46 billion market in 2018 to $10.5 billion market by the end of 2023, Akingbogun stated that with the unveiling of Wakaaki Television, the firm is set to raise the revenue base of the industry, and at the same time produce resonating content of international standard that would project the image of the African continent, cutting across all genders through movies, documentaries, cartoon, comedy, and in-depth analysis among others.

According to the firm’s, New Media Manager, Akintunde Brown, the Nigerian entertainment industry would experience great rejuvenation in terms of unrivalled contents and production in the television series.

He added that apart from Wakaati TV, the firm has other platforms such as Wakaati Network, Wakaati Mart, Wakaati Online Stream and Wakaati Content Hub, all aimed at helping the firm to further actualise its objectives.

In his remarks, Head of Public Relations, Wakaati, Henry Awachuo, said the company had developed cutting edge television programmes aimed at satisfying consumers.

The Content Manager, Dorcas Ogbu, said the company has packaged exclusive contents and recent blockbuster movies, which would delight viewers within and outside the country at affordable prices.