Stakeholders in Intellectual Property (IP) protection in relation to the pharmaceutical industry have held a webinar to chart a course for the formation of a national policy on intellectual property rights in the country, ADEBISI ONANUGA reports .

The webinar titled “Media Parley: IP Infringement in the Pharmaceutical Sector” was organised by the American Business Council (ABC). Other partners included Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria (IPLAN), US Consulate General and other stakeholders in the area of IP.

The Speakers include a Lead Brand Protection Employment and Global Mobility Practices at the firm of Olajide Oyewole LLP, Otu Ekong Ukoyen; Science and Health Editor/Assistant Editor, Guardian Newspaper, Chukwuma Muanya and a Mandela Washington fellow and a Senior lecturer and Supply Chain Consultant, Department of Clinical Pharmacy, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Micheal Ubaka. The session was moderated by a Senior Associate at Punuka Attorney and Solicitors, Mrs Isioma Idigbe.

A report produced by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) titled “Impact of Intellectual Property Infringement on Businesses and the Nigeria Economy stated that data have shown a strong correlation between strong intellectual property rights and economic development.

The PWC report released on July 15, 2015 during the Anadach workshop titled ‘The Dynamic Role of Intellectual Property in Promoting Innovation and Economic Development in Emerging Markets’ in Lagos, which received valuable input from International Chambers of Commerce ( ICC) Nigeria and key local partners stated that strong IP rights create an enabling environment for the innovation necessary for economic stimulation.

The International Chambers of Commerce (ICC) in a publication through the Business Action to Stop Counterfeiting and Piracy (BASCAP) on Promoting and Protecting Intellectual Property in Nigeria disclosed that Nigeria has increasingly become a target destination and significant transit route for counterfeit and pirated products.

The publication by BASCAP calls for more government attention redress the development at the national, state and local levels.

Also speakers at the Webinar were unanimous on the need for Nigeria to develop a national policy on IP as a matter of urgency.

The trio of Muanya, Ukoyen and Ubaka argued that that no nation can consciously and seamlessly develop its IP without first setting up and vigorously propagating a National Policy framework that will spell out in clear terms the overall IP goal of the nation and launch time-based policy thrusts with short, medium and long term development goals.

They suggested a holistic approach to the reform of the country’s IP sector, vigorous public awareness campaigns, automation of the systems in all IP registration offices and harmonization with the platforms of all regulatory bodies for trade, business and investments in Nigeria among others.

Ubaka, who spoke protection for innovations and on the chain of supply of pharmaceutical products, divided pharmacy into different supply chain aspects. He said the one most people are very conversant with is the kind of care they receive either from the community pharmacy or a hospital.

Ubaka lamented the emergence of internet hospital and internet pharmacy through which people are getting drugs on the internet. He sees the development as threatening IP. According to him “People are getting healthcare on the internet, these are not regulated. But it is something we hope that we have laws or policies regarding them.

He argued that such regulations will take care of abuse of the drugs. He noted that drugs bought on internet can easily be abused, because they are presented as innovations. He said there is need for the people to cut away from them and the authority to sanitize the system through laws made to protect inventions and IP of the inventors.

Ubaka also spoke on the issues around IP infringement in pharmaceutical space. He described IP of inventors to include their “copyrights patents, trademarks and trade secrets.” He however lamented that new issues are coming up in the pharmaceutical space threatening IP and listed them to include violations of science pharmaceuticals.

He said there were activities that are not fully produced in Nigeria. He said what research has really driven and even came up with is that locally sourced and quality Pharmaceutical products are flooding the market space adding that that’s where this issue of patents and this IP being talking about are coming up.

He said what research has really come up with in the discuss is that locally sourced and quality medicines need to become available.

He said Nigeria has emerged as a hotspot for the manufacture and trade of fake drugs which has been attributed to the country’s problematic system and porous borders, weak pharmaceutical regulation as well as corrupt officials by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). He argued that Intellectual Property infringement has been detrimental to the economy in many ways.

He contended that a strong IPR is an enabler for innovation and economic stimulation, but, “unfortunately, Nigeria is one of the weakest in intellectual property protection.”

According to him, a weak economy hinders economic growth by discouraging investment in innovations. He said there was need to speed up research and engender new development of inventions in pharmaceutical space.

He noted that a lot of media are in the fight for IPR because of the advances in internet saying that this will improve access to information. He urged the media to work closely with the National Orientation Agency, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, the Africa Intellectual Property Association and Intellectual Property Law Association of Nigeria and other organisation that have add values to the protection of intellectual property.

Ukoyen who spoke on the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement agreed with the various contributions of other speakers at the webinar.

He noted that the key objectives of the agreements in the first place is to create a single liberalized market for goods and services and aid the movement of capital and persons throughout the region.

“Of course there are very huge benefits from such an arrangement, including access to goods and services, access to pharmaceuticals medicines or materials, key resources, skilled labour. I mean the removal of trade barriers in itself, import duties as envisaged under the agreements will increase competition will provide opportunities to integrate on a global level, at least from that perspective. Now, there are some safeguards that have been put in place for example, Article 23 of the protocol on trade in goods, under the African continental free trade agreements provides protection for what they call infant industries that have strategic importance on a national level.”

Ukoyen however regretted that the Africa continental Free Trade Agreement does not contain a protocol for protection of IP, as of today.

He hoped that a meeting of the African Union assembly would discuss and eventually adopted a position on IP hopefully early in the new year.

Nigeria, according to him, has challenges where other countries have capacity and skills to compete with us in terms of production capacity, exports logistics among others.

“So I think the question for me is, are we ready IP law. In view of all of this, I would say no, but can we wait to already. The answer again is no. What is important right now is that stakeholders hold us. We must begin to learn to adapt to the new form of competition that is created under the Africa continental Free Trade Agreement and position ourselves to take advantage of the new markets one way or the other, which is about to be opened up opened up.

Now, as a result of restricted trade trans-shipments parallel trade and all these other issues that have been discussed. What are the things that I see happening in the new year, or whenever the agreement, officially kicks off in Nigeria. We’ll definitely have an influx of all manner of goods with questionable quality from African countries.

I mean, a survey that was conducted in June last year, showed that 21% have a drug called oxytosin, which is a hormone that is secreted at the base of the brain was shown to be substandard. And this this hormone is usually required by women at the point of childbirth. That is a huge problem when you have influx of such commodities coming into Nigeria with our already existing issues.

“Now, it’s not all doom and gloom. No, there’s some good news on that the Africa continental Free Trade Agreement itself, there are some Alcott projects that are specifically tied down, targeted at key industries including the pharmaceutical industry. And some of these protocols, for example, the farmer initiative projects, it is aim is directed at mobilizing Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) to pull procurement of pharmaceutical products and establish sustainable safeguards for quality assurance of medicines. So, stakeholders, need to key into all these anchored initiatives and policies, and sort of take advantage of them.

“Aside from that, we have the obvious intellectual property issues that will arise. The fact that we don’t even have a Regional Coordinator database of IP registered IP rights across the country, across the region. You have a report on one hand, that has a few member countries, and they don’t really have a consensus on implementation and then you have on the other hand, full API that is about 17 French speaking African countries that have some measure of protection, simultaneous protection in that region only. What happens to the rest of the rest of Africa?”, he asked

Okoyen lamented that the country’s own local laws have their own issues.

“So is I foresee a significant number of IP issues arising, primarily with trademarks, and you can imagine a situation where existing trademarks in other member countries are similar or identical to those that are registered or use locally. Now, coupled with the absence of a database. Obviously you’re gonna have issues, challenging trademark ownership priority of rights, and so on and so forth. In addition to counterfeits and, and smuggling that was mentioned.

“To take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement is to build from the ground up. Like the first two speakers rightly pointed out, we need to start by establishing policies that will address this fragmented framework for IP protection in Nigeria and get a comprehensive national IP policy and strategy. That is the only way. Otherwise, what we will have would be pockets of activity here and there.

“Now I can tell you for a fact that in the last 12 months or there about, there have being strategic discussions among the leadership of the various MDS in Nigeria, specifically towards securing their buy on the one hand and in facilitating their cooperation towards this so called IP policy and strategy so far. The Minister of Industry Trade and Investments, the Minister for Justice, the Minister for Foreign Affairs Science and Technology Education, the Office of the Secretary of the Federal Government, and most recently, the Office of the Vice Presidents have registered their full support for an IP strategy. So, what do we need to do. I think in the short term, we need to have an organized national stakeholders forum fora as a matter of priority. We will all come together, including the media to discuss and trash this issues outside and, hopefully, develop a framework that we can build upon to establish this IP policy that is urgently needed, particularly now that we are looking at implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreements. And once we have that in place, then we can begin to implement as we need to by improving our laws.

“We have the Merchandising Marks Act that was passed in 1916 before any of us on this platform was born. We also have the Trademarks Act which today does not recognize service marks, even though in 2007, the then minister passed the gazettes that enabled people begin to file applications for protection of service marks. And yes, today, those applications, accepted certificates are issued by the trademark registry, but the validity of those registrations remain in doubt. In fact, there is a case in court today challenging that entire process. So, these are some of the issues that hopefully we will need to address going forward, such that we can be better positioned as a country, to take advantage of the free trade agreements,” he added.