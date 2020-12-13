The festive season is when your wardrobe matters the most. Think of all you have planned and you would understand this. To get you ready for the outings ahead, we have listed the ultimate holiday wardrobe-essentials.

Sparkly Dress

This is the one time of year it’s perfectly acceptable to wear the shiniest, flashiest glitter dress you can get your hands on. Make it count.

The Tuxedo Blazer

The tuxedo blazer is basically always in style, but this season, we’re into iterations featuring luxe, velvet fabrics. Top it over a dress or even jeans and a tee and you’ll look fancy like

The Stylish Beanie

You’re going to have to wear a hat dashing between parties, that’s inevitable. If you’re susceptible to hat-hair, opt for a cute, graphic beanie that looks like it’s meant to be worn inside.

The Gala Gown

There is no doubt that you are bound. to have a grand event on your calendar this December. It could be a wedding, funeral or a birthday but once you fill that hole on your social calendar, grab a sexy gown and stand out.

The Boots

What better way to step out making a statement than in boots, which give the traditional silhouette a dose of festive personality.

The Party Shorts

Shorts might seem a bit off this period but if you pair fancy and stylish shorts (embellishments or sequins), we can assure you that you won’t feel out of place. So go for it!

The Collapsible Clutch

It’s time to ditch the boxes and go for the soft evening bag you can flop around. If you are feeling feisty, go for something colorful or tone it down depending on your choice.

Comfortable Shoes

Stilettos may seem nice but remember that you need to be able to walk come December 25. Go for pumps with a chunkier heel, comfortable sneakers to make that Christmas dance a bit more bearable.

Check out some looks below: