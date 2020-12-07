Our Reporter

Raising awareness on rape and sexual violence has been described as significant in addressing its prevalence in communities across Nigeria.

Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF) stated this during the inauguration of ‘No violence march’ to commemorate its second edition.

The virtual campaign is targeted at participants, friends, survivors and supporters of WARIF.

They were encouraged to wear their no tolerance t-shirts and march, jog, walk or run -at home on the bridge or on the streets to raise awareness to sexual violence.

Influencers like Kate Henshaw, Temi Otedola, Rita Dominic, RMD, Chioma Akpotha, Chigul and many others have also joined the organisation to take a stand against rape and sexual violence.

Founder of WARIF, Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru, stated: “The rise of the covid-19 pandemic brought about a shadow pandemic evidenced by a spike in the rate of sexual and domestic violence cases as survivors were forced to quarantine with their abusers.

“This increases the urgency of ensuring essential services are made available offered free of charge by the organization and why it is imperative that WARIF continues to raise awareness to the prevalence of this menace.”

The ‘No tolerance’ was launched to address the prevalence of violence against girls and women in communities across Nigeria.

Nigeria responded and our citizens across the country stood with WARIF to say “No Tolerance” to rape and sexual violence and the digital campaign reached an estimate of 10 million people on social media.

In December 2019, over 700 men and women, young and all from all works of life who walked 3km across the Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge.

Women at Risk International Foundation, (WARIF) is a non-profit organisation, established to raise awareness and address the prevalence of rape, sexual violence and trafficking of young girls and women in communities across Nigeria.