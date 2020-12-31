Elo Edremoda, Warri

WARRI South Local Government Area of Delta State has dissolved all revenue sub-committees in the council.

The dissolution, which takes effect from Thursday, was announced in a statement by the chairman, Michael Tidi.

According to the statement, residents should henceforth direct their revenue dealings to the council’s revenue unit until further notice.

It also directed all committee chairmen and secretaries to submit properties belonging to the council without delay, warning that security operatives have been authorised to arrest anyone or group who parades themselves as a revenue agent within Warri South.

The statement reads: “All revenue sub-committees are hereby dissolved with effect from December 30. The chairmen and secretaries of the committees are to hand over all council properties in their possession to the treasurer immediately.

“All related revenue matters are to be directed to the revenue unit pending when the revenue sub-committees will be reconstituted. Starting today, the council has directed all relevant security agencies to arrest any group of persons or individual who parades him/herself as a revenue agent.”