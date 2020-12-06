A viral video of Anthony Agbazuere, chief of staff to Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia state, spraying naira notes on popular clergyman, Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere more popularly known as Odumeje or the ‘Indaboski’, is currently trending.



In the video shared on Twitter by a twitter user @Enwagboso, Agbazuere is seen spraying naira notes on a dancing Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje, a controversial Onitsha-based clergyman.

The video which was shot on Agbazuere’s office was obviously during office hours when the business of governing Abia State should have been of utmost importance.

Expectedly, some Nigerians have expressed their reservations about the 27-second clip, calling on Ikpeazu to sanction Agbazuere.

Some based their complaints on financial waste and others based their complaints on disregard for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) regulation against spraying or stepping on the naira.

The position of the Chief of Staff to the Governor should come with a high moral behavior that drives leadership interactions. If I were to be the Governor of Abia state, Dr. A.B.C. Agbazuere would have lost this position the minute I see this video.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/FgQip3Jum2 — E.J. (@Enwagboso) December 6, 2020

Odumeje who is the Spiritual Director of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry World Miracle Center, alias Land of Freedom in Onitsha, Anambra state, is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about and most controversial clergy men in Nigeria today.

From Orsu Ihete Ukwa, in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State in the South East of Nigeria, the social media sensation, who also likes to refer to himself as ‘The Indaboski’, ‘The Liquid Metal’ is known for entertaining the spraying of the naira notes on the altar of his church.

Odumeje who recently expanded his frontiers by delving into gospel music, recently released the music video of his song titled “Umu Jesus” (People of Jesus). The song which features highlife singer, Chinedu Okoli other wise known as Flavour Na’Abania, was produced by multiple award winning music producer Mastercraft.