Burna Boy | Image: Still from “Way Too Big” video

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Burna Boy has shared the music video for his single “Way Too Big”, off his album Twice as Tall.

Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, the Afro-fusion artist is seen knocking out the competition and towering above his city while moving in between press conferences and photoshoots.

“Way Too Big” video was directed by Meji Alabi and shot in London and Lagos.

Burna Boy’s fifth studio album, Twice as Tall, was released on 14 August 2020, executive produced by Diddy and Mama Burna Bose Ogulu. The album became his highest-charting project, debuting at number 1 on the Billboard 200.

In 2020, his album Twice as Tall was nominated for the same category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. This is the second year in a row that the singer is getting a nomination in this category.