Cuppy and Teni in Litty Lit

Nigerian disc jockey and singer Cuppy has shared the music video to her song “Litty Lit” featuring Teni.

The crisp video is filled with humour and an owambe theme that the song deserves. “Litty Lit” is a track on Cuppy’s debut album, Original Copy.

The 12 track album which was released in August has an array of guest features such as Rema, Fireboy, Seyi Shay, Ycee, Nonso Amadi, Sir Shina Peters, Stonebwoy, Wyclef Jean and more.

Speaking about the album, Cuppy said: “I went back to my roots, where I am from; Epe (a small Town just outside of Lagos, Nigeria) and mixed with the locals, I visited my family’s farm and recorded lots of ambient and animal sounds. If you listen very carefully you can hear these in each track”.