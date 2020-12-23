Coming 2 America | Amazon Prime Video

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated film “Coming 2 America,” the trailer for the film has been released and it sees Eddie Murphy starr again as Prince Akeem but this time as the newly cronwed King Akeem.

Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones also reprise their “Coming to America” roles in the sequel; new cast members include Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan.

The sequel is coming over 30 years when the first instalment of the film was released. The sequel was written by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and “Coming to America” screenwriters Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.

It’s directed by Craig Brewer, whose “Hustle & Flow” earned two Oscar nods and won an Audience Award at Sundance in 2005.

The first trailer for the long-awaited sequel will drop on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. It was originally planned for theatrical release by Paramount.

Reports have it that Amazon bought the finished film for $125 million from Paramount.

It follows Akeem as he returns to New York City in a quest to reunite with his long-lost son (Jermaine Fowler), a Queens native whom Akeem must groom to be the next crown prince of Zamunda.

Here’s Amazon’s official synopsis:

“Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.” “Original cast favorites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making ‘Coming 2 America’ the most anticipated comedy film of the year.”

Watch the trailer below: