Mr P and Wande Coal – Follow My Lead

Peter Okoye who is now known as Mr P of the defunct music duo PSquare has released a brand new Afropop R’n’B single titled “Follow My Lead.”

The song was released alongside an accompanying visual.

Mr P enlists the help of melodious singer, Wande Coal for the new song.

“Follow My Lead” was produced by Sarmy Fire.

The track is taken from his forthcoming “The Prodigal” album which has been rescheduled for release in 2021.

Listen to the track below: