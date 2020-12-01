Nigerian rapper Olamide has released the music video for his song “Loading” featuring Bad Boy Timz.

The music video which was created with features of interactive virtual reality allows the viewers to touch and interact with the video.

Watch “Loading” below:





“Loading” is the fifth music video from Olamide’s 10th solo album “Carpe Diem” which dropped in October 2020.

Prior to the release of the album “Carpe Diem”, the 31-year-old rapper disclosed that it is a reflection of his mind as well as the current sound brewing underground in Nigeria. The album as of Monday, 9 November 2020 has been streamed over 80 million times across major music platforms.

The 12-track album features guest verses from Peruzzi, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy DML, Bad Boy Timz and long time collaborator Phyno.