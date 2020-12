Oxlade -O2-Oxygene

Headies “Next Rated” nominee Oxlade has dropped the music video to his song “O2 (Oxygene).”

The song is off his debut project “Oxygene“.

The Naya directed video features Nollywood actress Sophie Alakija as his love interest.

He sings about buying the fine things of life for his lover as he describes his love for her as oxygen.

“O2” is the lead track on “Oxygene” that was released on Friday 27 March 2020.

Watch the video below: