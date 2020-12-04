Stonebwoy and Davido

Following the release of his internationally acclaimed “Anloga Junction” album, Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and reggae singer, Stonebwoy releases his first single “Activate” with global Afro-Pop star, Davido.

Produced by Mix Master Garzy, “Activate” was recorded in Accra, Ghana when Davido went for a weekend visit; and the music video was shot 24 hours later.

The Ghanaian vocal powerhouse shares that his inspiration behind the song is “to activate positive energy, to activate love and to activate the dancefloor, but to also see the combination of Afrobeats and Dancehall take over the world”.

This he does successfully in the visual which opens with a cheesy banter between the two celebrated artistes amidst fun, pomp and a good time among friends.

Watch “Activate” below:





The music video was shot in house party style at the Safari Hills Resort, Ghana.

Davido’s ad-libs warms the heart and shows his evolution as an artiste and Stonebwoy’s energy in spitting his dancehall lines boast of a never-ending creativity. The explosive coming together of these two music greats, each in their individual genre, makes this sound a masterpiece.

Directed by the award-winning Yaw Skyface, who activates life into the audio of this feel-good rhythmic jam dedicated to the lovers and the ladies.