Our Reporter

AHEAD of the December 27 World Boxing Federation’s (WBF) Super Featherweight title fight, Nigerian boxer, Ridwan Scorpion Oyekola has received the royal blessing of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi.

Oyekola is facing Argentine boxer, Lucas Matias Montesino at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan for the vacant belt.

Alaafin while hosting the Local Organising Committee (LOC) led by Sir Olawale Okonniyi for the epic bout to his palace and receiving the belt yesterday expressed joy that the history is rewriting itself again in Oyo State after 57 years.

“Boxing is spiritual, only those who are engaged in the ring can understand that. Footwork was my strength in my boxing days and it had helped me against most of my opponents. You will need to keep your feet apart as you move to maintain good balance, and move round the ring using short sliding steps on the balls of your feet while you always ensure to move the foot closest to the direction in which you want to move first,” Alaafin explained to Scorpion.

The president of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, (NBB of C) Dr Rafiu Ladipo in his address assured the monarch of an itch-free and high standard bout come 27th December taking into cognizance the lofty sporting facilities provided by the management of Ilaji Resort that is hosting the event. Other members of the LOC that visited Alaafin’s palace for royal blessing are: Olusola Ayodele, the CEO of Core Afrique Boxing Promotion and the promoter of the fight, Hon. Gbenga Opaleye, the Chairman of Oyo NBBofC and his vice, Ms Edna Ayegbeni, Ademolu Okuneye, the head of Media. Others included Princess Ayodele Mujidat Balogun, Elder Olugbemiga Ugbadgbor, Seyi Goerge, Adetujoye Damilola and Olanrewaju Agiri.