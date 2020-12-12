Gov Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has reiterated his administration commitment and determination to evolve a non-violent electioneering culture in the state.

He spoke in Yenagoa against the backdrop of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party clean sweep of the recent National Assembly by-election for the West and Central senatorial districts of the state.

The immediate past governor of the state Hon Seriake Dickson clinched the west senatorial district to succeed the incumbent Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo while the former State PDP Chairman, Moses Cleopas won the Central senatorial district seat to succeed Senator Douye Diri who vacated the position following his election as governor.

Diri governor maintained that the election marked a watershed where the electorate did not only vote for candidates that would effectively represent them at the red chambers but also voted for a system devoid of bloodletting and brigandage that characterised particularly the 2019 governorship election.

His words, “For the first time, the electoral process in our state was largely peaceful and rancour free and I wish to thank the INEC, security agencies and all stakeholders for lending their goodwill and respecting the will of the people.

“We as a people are determined to evolve a non-violent electioneering culture and I am glad we have risen to the occasion. It marks a watershed in Bayelsa State.

“We did not only vote for candidates that will represent and present our concerns at NASS, we also voted for a system that allows the best of us to represent the rest of us. it was devoid of the bloodletting and brigandage that has sadly tarnished our democratic experience.

“The people have embraced our distinctive offer of progressive ideas and hopes for the future of the two senatorial districts. It is an emphatic endorsement for a united and prosperous Bayelsa.

“Voters have made a strong and unequivocal statement that they want to see a continuation of the dynamic and issue-oriented representation that my deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, and I championed at the National Assembly.

“I wish to sincerely thank all Bayelsans irrespective of political persuasion for participating in a transparent and orderly electoral process.”

He again appealed to the main opposition party members to join forces with his administration to build the state for the good of all.

