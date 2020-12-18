The abducted Kankara schoolboys who have now regained their freedom, have narrated their ordeal in the hands of their abductors.

Speaking to Channels Television on Friday morning after the Governor, Aminu Masari, received them at the state House in Katsina,

‘We ate only once in two Days”, one of the boys told Channels Television. He also said he was not feeling well, adding that they really suffered while in the bush.

Another boy said they were made to defecate in the same place that they slept.

More to follow.