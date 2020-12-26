Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, speaks during a Christmas visit to some hospitals in Abakaliki, the state capital on December 25, 2020.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that his administration has spent over ₦5 billion in touching the lives of the people of the state.

Umahi stated this on Friday during a Christmas visit to the Alex Ekweme Federal Teaching Hospitals, Fetha One and Two, and the Mile Four Maternity Hospital in Abakaliki.

Although the governor did not explain how the money was spent, he noted that the sum was expended by the local and state governments.

“Between the Local Governments and the state, in this December alone, we have spent over N5billion. When we didn’t have the money, we had to borrow because touching people like this gives me a lot of joy,” Umahi said.

“So when few people are saying there is no empowerment, don’t mind them. This is the real empowerment, to set the patients free, to set the poor free, to set the oppressed free, that is the real empowerment.

“Roads is the basis of the development of every state and we needed this road so badly. Remember we are the salt of the nation, but today, we are the road of the nation.”

The governor also used the opportunity to donate some food items to various hospitals as well as pay the outstanding medical bills for indigent patients across the state.