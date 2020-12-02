Daily News

We killed 78 farmers, says Shekau

Leader of the terrorist Boko Haram sect Abubakar Shekau has said that insurgents killed at least 78 during last Saturday’s raid on rice farmers at Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

Claiming responsibility for the farmers’ killing,

Shekau said in a video released on Tuesday, that more than 43 farmers were killed in the tragic incident.

According to him, his men went after the farmers because they handed over a member of the sect to the Nigerian army.

Shekau threatened that the sect members will go after those giving out intelligence on their activities to the military.

