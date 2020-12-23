Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says the federal government needs about N400 billion for COVID-19 vaccines.

He disclosed this during a briefing with the senate leadership in Abuja.

Nigeria has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases which has claimed over 1,220 lives in the country.

Ehanire said the federal government is ready for a COVID-19 vaccine that will save lives.

He said about N400 billion would be required to vaccinate 70 percent of Nigeria’s over 200 million population, at $8 per person.

The minister added that N156 billion will be needed in 2021 while N200 billion will be used for vaccination in 2022.

On the issue of storage, the minister explained that the COVID-19 vaccines will be stored in the same storage facilities (cold chains) used to store the polio vaccines, according to The Cable.

Responding, Senate President Ahmad Lawan expressed lack of confidence in the ability of the federal ministry of health to effectively store and distribute the COVID-19 vaccines when they arrive in the country.

He said the national assembly is ready to support funding of the vaccines, but added that more needs to be done on the part of the ministry.

“I have not been convinced with your presentation that we are ready to bring in the vaccines. You have to do much more to convince me that we are ready,” he said.

The federal government had earlier inaugurated an 18-member national COVID-19 task team to ensure ‘vaccine security’ when it finally gets to the country.

Ehanire said some of the approved vaccines require certain storage equipment which the country lacks at the moment. He noted that some of the vaccines need to be stored in ultra cold freezers which will mean more costs for the country.

“The one that will be in regulator refrigerators is easy. We have them here. The one that will be in Minus 20 refrigerators is also going to be possible because we also have the freezers here but the one that will be in ultra cold freezers, we hardly have ultra cold freezers in this country and to receive and store in those ultra cold freezers will require that you purchase the ultra cold freezers.

“That means we must be able to get the vaccines that work well, with good cost of storage and cost of delivery. That is the one we will like to get as soon as they are available,” he said.

Mr Ehanire explained that there are ongoing bilateral discussions with various manufacturers in the United Arab Emirates and other countries.