By Nwafor Sunday

One of the Kankara schoolboys kidnapped by Boko-Haram, today gave account of how they spent days in the bush with the terrorist group without good food.

The boy whose name we cannot disclose for security purposes, said they were given only groundnut cake, also known as Kuli-Kuli, and sweet potatoes. He equally said that “most of us were not even given anything”.

Recall that about 344 schoolboys were declared missing when Boko-Haram terrorist attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina state.

They were taken to Tsafe, Zamfara State, inside the terrorist hideout. However, the boys were released yesterday night, following the swift action of the Nigerian security personnel.

Meanwhile, security operatives have escorted them to Katsina where they will being meeting President Muhammadu Buhari by 3: pm today.

They were taken to Katsina Hajj camp for medical checkup and clothing. The pupils will be treated properly before they reunite with their families, said Masari, Katsina state governor.

Lekwa #KankaraBoys azọpụtara n’aka ndị ntọ. 📷 Getty images, Muhammadu Funtua, BBC Posted by BBC News Igbo on Friday, December 18, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria