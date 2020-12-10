By Samson Adesina

Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi has assured the management of Federal University of Technology,Akure (FUTA) of support to make the university a global brand.

He spoke during a visit to his palace by top officers of the institution led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape.

He said: “As a responsible host, we will not relent in giving our support to the development of the university. FUTA is our pride and we will do all we can to make it grow to compete globally. We will galvanise all our political muscles to ensure all is done to actualise this dream. I can assure you that the state government will be involved too.”

He praised the VC for his focused leadership and ongoing efforts to actualise the proposed College of Medicine of the institution.

Fuwape stressed the need to put things in place which include staffing, physical structures, laboratories, library and others.

The VC said the National Universities Commission (NUC) would soon embark on a verification exercise to the university to assess facilities that will herald the take off.

“There is a need to involve sons and daughters of Akure in the process to expedite its actualisation especially in the process of accessing funds to speed up the construction work which has already started at the permanent site,” the VC said.

Registrar, Mr. Richard Arifalo lauded the Deji and the VC for the passion they have put into actualising the College of Medicine scheduled to take off next year.