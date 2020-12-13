Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi-Magashi, has assured the public that the abducted male students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, will be rescued soon.

The Defence Minister stated this on Sunday in Katsina when he led a Federal Government delegation to Gov. Aminu Masari on a sympathy visit, adding that security agents were working hard to ensure that the students were rescued.

“So far, we have been briefed by the Police Commissioner, GOC, Brigade Commander, Air Commander, DSS, and other security officers.

“Our interest is to keep ourselves abreast with what actually happened two days ago and we believe with their briefings, this task is going to be simple for us.

“We have strategies and I believe we can do it without any collateral damage to the people of Katsina State.

“We have the intelligence, the information, their whereabouts, their movements and their methods of operations.

“The task is easy for the armed forces and the police.

” The only thing is that we need prayers from you so that there will be no collateral damage in the event of being hostile. We assure you that all hands are on deck,” the defence minister said.

Governor Masari noted that the school has a population of 839 students and that the state government was still searching for about 333 of the missing students.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that bandits stormed the all-boys school at about 10:00 pm on Friday and abducted them from their hostels.

Members of the delegation included the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, among others.

