Yusuf Magaji Bichi DSS boss

By Soni Daniel

The Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, has said that the agency will not allow unpatriotic elements to destroy the country.

Bichi, who made the pledge at the graduation ceremony for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 13), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), on Saturday in Abuja, warned against actions that threaten national security by those he described as “unpatriotic elements.”

Rather than work against Nigeria’s interests, the DG called on members of the public to join hands with security and other law enforcement agencies to enthrone peace and order in the country.

No fewer than 50 participants from the security and intelligence sector, para-military and other agencies graduated from the 10-month course, which commenced at the NISS on February 10 this year.

Among the graduands, who were awarded fellow, security institute (fsi), were two participants from Ghana, and the Gambia.

The DG asked the graduands to bring the knowledge acquired during the period of their study to bear on their various places of work, in a bid to enhance security and public safety.

Bichi said: “We must not let selfish people with greedy interest to destroy our collective heritage. We must not allow unpatriotic elements to bring our country down. So, let us unite individually and collectively to address our challenges, and build a better nation for ourselves, our children and their generation.

“We all have our contribution to make in ensuring that Nigeria becomes safe, peaceful and developed.

“Gone were the days that, when you enter a mosque or church and find a polythene bag, you are scared. In fact, you will never be comfortable praying with that bag around.

“That is now history, and it is through the combined efforts of the security agencies and other stakeholders, that we were able to achieve that.

“You go to a place of relaxation, and you are scared of explosives here and there. That, now, is history. Those calling for dismantling of this country, are deliberately not being mindful of what is on their dining table,” the DG said.

