By Bose Adelaja

Following series of jungle justice which have been recorded in some parts of Ogun State, the state Police Command Monday said, it will no longer tolerate such as violators will face the wrath of the law.

The Command cautioned members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hands by applying jungle justice on people suspected of crime.

Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who described the most recent one as unfortunate said it happened in Aseese area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Ogun State, where three people were beaten to death and their vehicle set ablaze on mere suspicion of theft, the allegation that has not been substantiated by any one.

READ ALSO: DPR gets app to end hoarding of petroleum products by marketer

He said the quick Intervention of Police from Mowe Division saved two others from being gruesomely murdered.

The Spokesperson alleged commercial motorcycle riders of being guilty of this barbaric act as they are always in the habit of attacking motorists involved in an accident with any of their members.

According to him, “their usual practice is to set such vehicle ablaze regardless of whether their member is at fault or not. The Command is hereby using this medium to warn that such unlawful behavior will no longer be tolerated in any part of the state, and anybody caught in such dastardly act will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the dictate of the law.

” In as much as every member of the public has the power to arrest anyone who is suspected to have committed a crime, the provision of the law is that such arrested person should be handed over to any of the law enforcement agencies for proper investigation and prosecution.

“It is therefore an act of barbarism for anybody to apply jungle justice on anyone no matter how weighty is the allegation levelled against such person.

“Human life is sacred, and it is sacrilegious for anybody to unlawfully take another person’s life.”

In conclusion, he said, “those who are fond of this primitive act are hereby warned to desist from it henceforth, as the command will not leave any stone unturned to hunt for any one culpable of this act and bring such person to justice. To be warned is to armed,”

Vanguard News Nigeria