Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic decided to use the opportunity of Boxing Day to show off her new man, who is none other than Fidelis Anosike, the publisher of Daily Times Newspaper, one of the oldest newspaper publications in Nigeria.

No one can tell when the romance between the two began but it has obviously been for a while and having gotten comfortable with each other, Rita who isn’t known to show off her relationships decided to publicly announce her relationship with Anosike with a photograph of them on her social media, clutching on to glasses of what looks like champagne, in matching pajamas.

45 year old Rita who began acting straight out from the Theatre Arts department of the University of Port Harcourt is also a producer and filmmaker who has churned out a few movies via her Audrey Silva company which she co owns by another film maker, Mildred Okwo. She has since she began acting in the early 90s, featured in over 100 movies.

Fidelis Anosike on his part, was until June this year, the chairman of Folio Media Group before stepping down and handing over the reigns to Sam Worlu, a former director general of Voice of Nigeria (VON) as the Chairman while his brother, Noel Anosike is the Executive Vice Chairman.

Folio Media Group, besides publishing Daily Times, the brain behind Miss Nigeria as well as 1st October printing and publishing Ltd, a commercial print specialty company. This is in addition to owning a trading and financial investment company.

In 2018, he got into a battle with Ikechukwu Obiorah, a former senator from Anambra state, over the ownership of the Daily Times publication. Himself and his brother, Noel were said to have defrauded Obiorah of the sum of one hundred million naira for a non-existent printing factory in the FCT.

According to the first information report filed by the police, the Anosike brothers are said to have presented themselves as the current directors of Daily Times of Nigeria PLC to open and operate accounts in the name of the company and received several billions of naira in the process.

The two suspects were also accused of fraudulently collecting monies from members of the public on behalf of Daily Times of Nigeria for anniversary celebration and heroes award.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charge against them, and applied orally for bail. But the chief magistrate, Azubuike Ukagu declined the request for bail on grounds that the offences carry a maximum term of fourteen years on conviction. The suspects were ordered to be remanded in prison custody pending trial.

Later that same year, the then inspector-general of police, Ibrahim Idris cleared all charges against him, his brother and five staff of the company.

