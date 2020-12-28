Our Reporter

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has disclosed that his Ministry has observed that people have begun to have access to fake Covid-19 certificates, promising to clampdown on such people.

He gave this warning at an ongoing press briefing at the Ministry of Health in Lagos on Monday.

“We suspect people are gaining access to fake certificates and we will clampdown on them as this is a very dangerous trend.”

Abayomi also added that Lagos residents who have tested positive have been observed to give fake contacts and phone numbers at the isolation facilities, making contact tracing difficult.

