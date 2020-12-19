Our Reporter

The proprietor, Meric – Victory School, Mr. Erinola Abayomuyiwa, has reiterated his commitment to continuously partner non-governmental organisations to support Lagos State Government in providing sound and quality education for the less-privileged in the state.

Mr Abayomuyiwa disclosed this at the annual thanksgiving day and end of the year celebration organised for the students.

He said the school was structured in accordance with private schools’ policy and standard, but relaxed its financial policy to accommodate the children from less-privileged homes to support both the goverment and lower level parents to reduce the number of children without education.