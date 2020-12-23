Our Reporter

Ex-militants have resolved to end sea piracy and kidnapping in the region in a bid to foster the development of the Niger Delta communities. They also pledged to work with the Amnesty Programme to see to the achievement of its objectives.

This was part of the resolutions from a peace-building meeting with the leadership of the ex-agitators, now referred to as delegates drawn from the nine states of the Niger Delta, which culminated in an interactive session with the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) in Agadagba-Obon, Ondo State on December 18th.

One of the prominent ex-militants in Ondo State, Bibopiri Ajube, also known as General Shoot-at-Sight who made this call at the meeting, urged his colleagues to work with the Presidential Amnesty Programme to foster security and development in the Niger Delta. They all assured the PAP Administrator of their solidarity.

“We’re ready to work with you, sir. My brothers here are telling you that there will be no road blocking henceforth. This leadership is with you, anytime you need us, call Boyloaf, call us. We will call each other and work with you.”