Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said his administration will continue to encourage inter-ethnic relationships among groups living in the state.

The security of their lives and property, he said, “is as important as those of Ogun State indigenes because we believe that the task of building our future together agenda of his administration wouldn’t be complete without the contributions of the diverse ethnic groups living in the state”.

Prince Abiodun made this disclosure while receiving at his Oke Mosan office, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

He said that his administration opted to have an adviser on inter-community relations from Sokoto State, because it values the role of diversity, adding that “we believe ethnic groups residing in the state must also have a voice.

”We appreciate the fact that we cannot do it alone. So, we encourage inter-ethnic relationship with others. I have in my exco, Alhaji Hadi Sani from Sokoto State as a Senior Special Assistant on Inter-community relations. We recognize the fact that we have a lot of diversities in our state and they must have a voice and representation so they know we do appreciate them,” he said.