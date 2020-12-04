From Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that it had taken steps to execute its summons for the appearance of the fleeing ex-Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

EFCC’s lawyer, Farouk Abdullah, told the court yesterday at the mention of a charge the commission filed against Mrs. Alison-Madueke that his agency was working on how to execute the court’s order.

“The prosecution has taken steps to ensure that the orders are complied with, but that has not come to fruition yet. But steps have been taken.

“In view of this, may I humbly apply that this matter be adjourned to enable the prosecution comply fully with the orders of the court,” Abdullah said.

Following the lawyer’s application, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned till March 3, 2021, for report of compliance with the orders or arraignment of the ex-minister.

The judge had, last July, acceded to the request for ex parte by the EFCC for the issuance of summons on Mrs. Alison-Madueke for her to attend court for the purpose of her arraignment on a suit the commission filed against her.

To ensure that Mrs. Alison-Madueke Diezani, who was said to have fled Nigeria for the United Kingdom (UK), was aware of the invitation, Justice Ojukwu ordered that the court’s summons be published on the website of the EFCC and a national daily in a conspicuous manner.

The judge rejected a further request by the EFCC on October 28, 2020, for the issuance of an arrest against the ex-minister.