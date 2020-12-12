President Trump on Thursday announced a U.S.-brokered deal between Morocco and Israel to normalize relations. To get the pact done, Trump overturned decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara — which Morocco has been fighting for control of against the territory’s Indigenous Sahrawi people.

On Friday, former Secretary of State James A. Baker, III, released the following statement on the issue:

“While I strongly support the Abraham Accords, the proper way to implement them was the way it was done with the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, and not by cynically trading off the self-determination rights of the people of Western Sahara. I agree with Senator James Inhofe when he characterized this development as ‘shocking and deeply disappointing.’ It would appear that the United States of America, which was founded first and foremost on the principle of self-determination, has walked away from that principle regarding the people of Western Sahara. This is very regrettable.”