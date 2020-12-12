News From Africa

Western Sahara: UK Stands By Western Sahara Policy

London — The Foreign Secretary has issued a statement on the announcement of the normalisation of relations between Israel and Morocco.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said:

“I welcome the announcement of the normalisation of relations between Israel and Morocco, which is a positive step between two valued partners of the UK.

“The UK supports efforts to reach negotiated and mutually acceptable political solutions that provide for the self-determination of both the Palestinian people and the people of Western Sahara. Our position on the status of Western Sahara remains unchanged.”

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office

