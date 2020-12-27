• As Shehu Sani Visits Scene, Begs Govt To Assist Victims

Several years after the bomb blast that claimed lives of people and left many others injured, victims of Boko Haram bomb blast in St. Monica Catholic Church, Malali Area of Kaduna that survived the attack have lamented being abandoned to cater for themselves since 2012.

It would be recalled that a suicide bomber drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the Catholic Church, where worshippers gathered. The attack led to the killing of about eight persons and 100 injured others.







While receiving the Senator that represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, Comrade Shehu Sani, who visited the scene of attack, yesterday, the survivors, who called for assistance from government and good citizens, narrated the ordeal and hardship they face daily to make ends meet.

Polycarp Lawrence, a church member, who lost an eye in the attack, said he has been paying for his medical bills with the little support from the church, which has not been enough. “Since the bomb blast of 2012, I have not found my rhythm.

Life has been so difficult for my family and me. There have been a lot of empty promises from government and some individuals…” he said.

Another survivor, identified only as Jonathan, said while he was admitted at St. Gerald Hospital in Sabo after suffering from the attack, he barely got assistance from government.

A nursing mother identified as Mrs. Galadima, who was severely injured in the attack, also called for support, as her life has not remained the same since the attack. “I’m facing a lot of hardship. The church really helped us, as we have no money to spend on emergency operations,” she said.

In his reaction, Sani promised to render assistance to the victims, saying it was unfortunate that the people have been left to cater for themselves after going through such trauma.

He said it is the duty of state and Federal governments to keep victims of violence and terror under their custody, as they are law abiding and obedient citizens that unfortunately suffered attack from enemies of the country.

He said: “When a tragedy happens, it is on the front pages of newspapers, but years after, the victims of such violence are left to fend for themselves. Victims of violence and banditry are supposed to be in the custody of the states and federal government. They should be seen as people who died in the service to their country. Those People suffered prosecution…

“Violence cannot make people change their religion, and those who want to use violence to achieve their hidden objectives are making a big mistake. Islam and Christianity have come to stay.”