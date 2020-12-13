Some people have been picked up by the police in connection with the death of the late Lagos socialite, Dapo Ojora.

It was learnt that the arrests were premised on suspicion surrounding the death of the polo buff, who committed suicide on Friday as first reported by The Street Journal.

Dapo was one of the sons of the boardroom guru, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, and brother of former Senate President Bukola Saraki’s wife, Toyin.

According to Punch, suspects included the deceased’s home help, whose identity was not disclosed.

The Lagos State Police Command had on Saturday revealed in a statement that they would commence investigation into the death of Dapo Ojora. The spokesperson for the police, SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the command would carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

The statement read in part, “The Lagos State Police Command has commenced a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Dapo Ojora, a socialite and polo buff, who was alleged to have shot himself in the head on Friday, 11th December, 2020, in his Lagos residence.

The statement added that police experts in the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, will do the needful on the investigation.

A police officer privy to the case said, “Detectives have visited the scene of the incident and picked some clues which are suspicious and they think there may be more to his death. All I can say is that some people have questions to answer.”

When contacted for comments on the arrests, the police spokesperson, Adejobi, said the command would make further comments on the incident at the appropriate time.

Yesterday, the former Senate president on Saturday morning, took to his twitter to confirm the death of his brother-in-law, adding that his brother inlaw’s death is being investigated by the police.

“We are grateful to the Lagos State Police Command for commencing an investigation into the circumstances of his death, the outcome of which we await,” he wrote in a short statement.

“As we mourn our irreparable and devastating loss, we appreciate the condolence messages and prayers that we have received. We seek your understanding that the family be allowed to grieve in private.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. We ask that you continue to pray for the repose of Adedapo’s soul,” he said.