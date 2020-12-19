Vera Chidi-Maha

SUGAR daddies are everywhere. They are married men with a fat purse. They have enough to take care of Madam and the ladies or girls outside. In fact, for them, the younger a lady is, the better for them.

Sugar daddies are owners of companies, they are public office holder, politicians, they are the sugar are so wealthy that they can afford to fly and keep their wives and kids abroad. So, they can be free to…

They cater for girls, they cater for their parents and siblings, especially if such girls are very good in bed. In fact, if a girl continues to be generous with her body, then a sugar daddy can rent her an apartment, buy her a car, and keep her for a long time to come.

But the problems are; though the sugar daddy picks all the bills, how long will it last? What happens to the girl’s future when he gets bored? Since he already has a wife at home, is it possible to walk down the aisle again with another woman? Will the girl be content playing the role of the second wife? If he is the really aged type, how would the girl introduce him in public? I have read stories about men collapsing in hotels while doing it, what would the girl do if she wears him out and he suddenly collapses due to exhaustion?

On the other hand, a single man could be okay. He’s not afraid to take you to public places. On Valentine days, if you are the ‘main’ person in his life, you could have him to yourself all day. He could be good prospect for your future. He’s always at the same pace with you all time. He reasons with you and feels you, since he belongs to the same generation with you. You can call each other up as often as you like, even you can do midnight calls. Text messages could simply flow ceaselessly between you.

But the problems are, he might not have enough cash to throw around.

No big cars, meaning that you might have to trek to your love spots or take a bike. No doubt in my mind he could make it in future, but are you ready to wait? If you decide to wait for him till he makes it in

life, are you sure you will be his choice of a future partner. If he opts for another woman, then you might have just wasted your time. From my experience, I have seen ladies who dated single men, and it worked for them. I have seen ladies who dated and eventually married their sugar daddies, and they appear to be very happy. I spoke to some of my female acquaintances, and this what they have to say…

Deola Bhadmus

”I have dated both. My sugar daddy is a man I hold in a very high esteem. He paid my school fees throughout my years in the University.

After God Almighty, he is the next person. He cares and loves me so much that there is nothing he cannot do for me.

When I graduated from university, he bought me a Honda car which I still drive today. I know he has a wife and kids at home but I also know that he takes very good care of them. His eldest son just left

Law School and he told me he also bought him a fine car as a graduation gift. So, as you can see, no one is hurt, everyone is happy. I am not saying it is a good thing to date sugar daddies, but if your parents are as broke as mine were; then you might be lfet with no choice.

Also, briefly though, while in school, I dated a single guy. He was a medical student, handsome and about three years my senior. We dated for about six months, and I had to call it off because it just didn’t

work for me. He was very clumsy in bed. Whenever he kissed me, there was always saliva everywhere; whenever he made love to me, there was never any emotion from me whatsoever. My sugar daddy is the best option for me. He practically ‘worshipped’ me. I know he might not marry me in the end, but I might decide to have a baby for him, just to say thank you for being there for me.

Mary Jane

Some sugar daddies can be very bitter daddies. The ‘sugar daddy’ I once dated was not actually an old man. He had it all. Good looks, nice dress sense, enough money to throw around, and powerful command of English. Even in his business, he was quite on top of his game.

Little wonder why I fell for him.

Our affairs was a very loud one. We did not bother to keep it secret.

At least, 80 per cent of his friends knew about it. And it seemed back then that I had their approval.

He had been married for about five years without a child. Perhaps he was spending all the money and attention on me so I could give him a child. 14 months into the relationship, I became pregnant. To say he was thrilled would be an understatement; he was ‘over – the – moon’. He spent so much on me that you would think money was going out of fashion.

I was thrilled to give him the child he had long waited for. Five months into the pregnancy, I observed a drastic change in my man. No doubt the money was still coming in but the attention had suddenly

nosedived. First, he said it was work, then his lines became almost inaccessible. When I asked him why, he blamed it on his work. I accepted the lies he told me because I obviously had no choice. I was very heavy with his baby; I could not go to his house, so I just waited for the worst to come. I later found out that his wife had gotten pregnant soon after I did.

She did not tell him earlier because she was not even aware she pregnant until she was three months into it.

The shock of the news threw me into false labour. I was later delivered of a beautiful baby girl that looked just like her father. His wife had a baby boy, a few weeks after, I did. The point now is that he has severed all relationships with me and the baby. His friends say he is scared his wife might find out about us.

On a monthly basis, my account is always credited with huge sum of money by a faceless person. I know he has been paying in the money.

The society has labelled me a single mother.

Ayisat

Give me a single boy/man any day, I will never date a sugar daddy. Single men are those available for marriage. Which woman wouldn’t want a home of her own? Sugar daddies only use and dump one. No matter how appealing their offer might seem. I would rather date and marry the person I can build a home with. With single men, whether rich or poor, you are assure that your chances with him are 50 – 50.

In fact, right now, I am in a relationship with a single man, and I feel on top of the world. Both of us are very much in love. For now, I don’t know if it could lead to marriage, but I am confident that our future together is very bright.