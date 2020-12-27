Pastor Lazarus Muoka



The power to do all things resides with God. The entire Heaven and earth and everything therein are within the ambit of His total control. Power belongs to God, and fortunately, the application of this power is to the benefit of all living. At the same time, whatever He plans is executed with ease. It is in expression of God’s ability to do all things. The Bible says in Isaiah 46:9-11,

“Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, 10 Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure: 11 Calling a ravenous bird from the east, the man that executeth my counsel from a far country: yea, I have spoken it, I will also bring it to pass; I have purposed it, I will also do it”. The Word of God stands from generation to generation. Whatever He proposes, He executes to the last letter. God determined the creation of the world, and through spoken words, He called everything into existence. According to the Bible, the whole world was covered by darkness and God said in Genesis 1:3, “And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.” As the light came into existence, the darkness was separated from the light to be called the night, while the light becomes the day. The water that filled the whole earth was separated from the land, and the land produced trees, herbs and both wild and domestic animals. In that manner, every other thing was created. At last, God moulded man from the dust of the earth, breathed into the nostril and he became a human being. All this happened according the Divine determination.

It was solely God’s decision that Abraham should leave his people and his country to a place He would show him. And in accordance with God’s instruction, Abraham left his home country of Ur of Chaldeans with his wife Sarah and eventually landed in Canaan, The Promised Land. Abraham’s descendants have already settled on this territory, when God again decided they moved down to Egypt to run away from ravaging famine then to a place where there was enough food to sustain them.

The family of Jacob, Abraham’s second grandson under God’s watchful eyes, went down to Egypt where they resided for 430 years. In the course of their continued residing in Egypt, a Pharaoh that did not know Joseph arose and started using them as slaves by forcing them to do unpaid labour, killing their newborn sons and taking their daughters. God then decided they leave Egypt to the Promised Land. Pharaoh was unwilling to release them because that means losing the cheap work force, but with eagle wings, God delivered them from that land of bondage. Several landmines were laid on their way, but God surmounted all and brought them to the Promised Land. God will always give His people an expected end, as the Bible says in 29:11, For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. God will never disappoint His people; He will always give them a soft landing. The situation may be very bad and ugly, but at God’s intervention, the beneficiaries will smile at last. He holds the key to the solution of every human problem on this planet earth.

Again, God determined that a Saviour of the world would come through a virgin birth. The Bible presents it thus in Isaiah 7:10-14: Moreover the Lord spake again unto Ahaz, saying, 11 Ask thee a sign of the Lord thy God; ask it either in the depth, or in the height above … 14 Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel. To prove that the sign is purely the finger of God, we are hearing of virgin conceiving which nobody has never heard of, prior to this and even after but God determined it and it came to pass. Another confirmation of this Divine decision and its fulfilment came in Matthew 1:20-23, “But while he thought on these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost … 23 Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us”. In line with the Divine determination, the pregnant Virgin Mary eventually gave birth to our Lord Jesus Christ, the Saviour of the world. Historically, whatever God determined has always taken place; hence in your own situation, whatever He has determined shall come to pass in your life. There is nothing too hard for God according Jeremiah 32:27, “Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh: is there anything too hard for me?” Your problem may be fruit of the womb, poverty, sickness of any kind, including madness, but the power of God has the ability to crush them all to give the necessary freedom.

In the forthcoming programme of the Lord’s Chosen titled: ‘What God has determined shall be done’ holding from January 3 to 6, 2021, at Chosen International Secondary School, Mgbidi, Imo State. Participants will witness mighty move of God’s power and no attendee will leave the venue remaining the same. Keep a date with God by attending this crusade, and you will be glad in the end. God has determined a lot of good things for His people that are willing to obey His word. God’s blessings come through obedient to His words; hence for anyone to enjoy the touch of God’s power, such one must be born again by repenting from his sins and giving his life to Jesus Christ. There is nothing too hard for God to do in your life; and whatever He decides to do in your life must come to pass. You only need to make yourself available by obeying His words, and you will witness mighty blessings in your life in Jesus name.

Testimony Of The Lord’s Doing Delivered From Aborigene Cult Of Ancient Ogboni Fraternity



“But upon Mount Zion shall be deliverance, and there shall be holiness; and the house of Jacob shall posses their possessions.” Obadiah 1:17.

The power of God is able to deliver any individual from any kingdom of darkness. It is through the demonstration of this power that the God of Chosen set me free from the grip of Aborigene cult, called Ancient Ogboni Fraternity.

My father happened to be the grandmaster of Ancient Ogboni Fraternity. Prior to my birth in 1984, he initiated me into the cult with the intention of handing over the mantle of leadership to me at maturity. Due to his position as the grandmaster, my initiation into the cult did not follow the official protocol. He did it by an executive fiat. The effect of the cult started manifesting in my life in 2008, when my father officially handed over the reins of power to me. Again, he did not follow the official procedure again in this handing over of power.

In 2008, I had to disturb him because he dug a grave right inside his bedroom. The grave was disturbing me, as each time I slept, I would see myself inside the grave fighting so many battles.

I invited his brothers and sisters, both far and near to help me talk to him about the grave. They came and spoke their mind and unanimously asked him to close the grave.

The grave was dug in 1996, and since then, he has been sleeping on top of it. After the relatives left, he invited his cult members who came and covered the grave. All this time, I never knew I was to take over the leadership of the cult from him.

One day, I was somewhere, when some military men came and arrested me and brought me to him. They told him to forgive me for all I have done to him. In his response, he called me, “my son, I knew you would come back to me.” He asked me to go and come back the next morning, adding that he had no power at that time.

The next day, I went to him early in the morning, as directed. As I came in, I knelt down and formally asked for his forgiveness.



He accepted the plea and asked me to stand up and follow him. Both of us walked to his doorpost, where he asked for my right hand, which I offered. He joined my right hand to his own, just like that of the Lion Club. He raised my hand and said “Okechukwu, my son, let your way be good. If you go to the church, let it be well with you.” He then started incantation. At this time, I no longer understood what he was saying. While he was making the incantation, I heard in Igbo local parlance – “Kporo nu ya, kporo nu ya’ which means “Take him, take him.” He said this three times and my spirit left my body. My physical body saw my spirit moving out of it. My spirit marched seven times, turned back, bowed to both of us and disappeared into the darkness.

From that moment, I started suffering. My father told me that when the time came, I would understand what he did for me. According to him, that was what a loving father should do for his beloved son. I began to go through hell. Things became very difficult for me. I never knew I was going through spiritual examinations and counsel. They were training me. I did not have N1000 in my pocket. Things became so hard. They made things difficult for me. Then on March 23rd 2009, my father came to my house. He gave me a different house to live. When he came to my house, he asked me to bring palm wine, which I did. He used it to pour libation and called the spirit of a man that died in 1994. According to him, the spirit of that dead man would be guiding me wherever I go. He said people would start knowing me from that day. In other words, l was already famous. He directed the spirit that has been making things difficult for me to calm down, as from that day, according to him, my paths would be opened. After the liberation and incantation, I left.

I went somewhere and met a man who told me everything about the fraternity. A lawyer from Anambra State came and told me that he was my attorney at Law. He took me to some places in Imo State where I met with some people. Then he took me to a bank. They brought out a book and I signed.

As all this were going on, I did not know what I was doing, because I was under the cult’s influence. Each time I had to sign, they gave me a black pen. A woman always gave me the black pen. I returned home, but things were still hard. I went to Eket where I was managing a shop opened for my mother. And though I had a shop, I was going through hell. Everyday, my shop would be full of cobwebs. My spirit was repulsive to that of the secret cult.

