…Say he turned Jonathan’s offers down, he isn’t tribalistic

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has stated that what ever he says in the state would happen, adding that he would soon return.

The Minister also stated that the former President Goodluck Jonathan had given him (Amaechi) a lot of offers to remain in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, but added that he turned them (offers) down because he was not tribalistic.

Amaechi, the immediately past governor of Rivers State maintained that he chose to work for the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari because he does not base his fight on tribe.

Amaechi, who spoke in Port Harcourt yesterday while receiving some big weights who defected from the PDP, including Chief Alabo Michael West, Dr. John Bazia, Chima Obinna, Chief Salvation Ezengwogwo, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, stated that the from 2021 that he would resume prayers session on his concerns.

He claimed that the former president fought him because he (Amaechi) left the PDP, adding that his victory came from God.

The Minister said: ” Next year, we are starting prayer session. You know, when Goodluck fought us, he was not fighting me, he was fighting God and I knew he would fail. Tell them from next year prayer will start, I will come to Port Harcourt like I used to come and I will say this will happen and it will happen. “Let me tell you who I am; I do not drink, I have never tasted alcohol in my life, I don’t smoke; I am not tribalistic. Whether in Rivers State or in Nigeria, I am not tribalistic. ‘If I were tribalistic, President Goodluck Jonathan offered me opportunity to remain in PDP, he offered me all sort of opportunities and I said that I have given my allegiance to Buhari because I am not tribalistic.” The Transportation Minister said said over 90% of politicians in the state grew through him, commending the defectors for their action.