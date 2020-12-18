Oladapo Sofowora

THE phrase ravishing beauty aptly describes elegant Aziza Dangote, popularly known as Nina. She can make a full-blooded man drool over her God-given beauty. She was regarded to be a look-alike of popular Indian actor, Priyanka Chopra. Within the Lagos, Abuja, and Kano metropolis, she was one of the hottest spinsters in town. Born with a silver spoon, her father Sanni Dangote, younger sibling to Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, pampered her with the good things of life. In 2015, when she graduated from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom with a bachelor’s in biomedical sciences, her father threw a lavish party to celebrate her brilliant feat.

Despite her aristocratic background, she is an epitome of kindness with a soft spot for uplifting the downtrodden. She founded a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) known as Orenda Foundation with a special interest in global health, development, and empowerment – particularly in northern Nigeria.

The NGO is quietly empowering the womenfolk and leading advocacy for girl-child education. The affable master’s degree holder from the University of London had several high-profile men calling for her attention. The reason is unconnected to her family’s wealthy background but linked to her caring and loving nature. Despite pressure from high profile bachelors, who wants her hand in marriage, Aziza opted to stick and tie the nuptial knot with her longtime boyfriend, Aminu Waziri Mohammed, son of popular Kano state born former Chairman of Nigerian Railway Corporation, during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure; late Waziri K Muhammed, who died in the ill-fated Bellview Airline Crash in 2005.

Aminu Waziri Mohammed, a cousin of Mohammed Turad, Hanna Buhari’s hubby is the Head, Services & Sustainable Development at SunTrust Oil. The Abuja handsome dude holds a Master of International Business with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering.

He is Chairman and Co-Founder Ignite Africa Challenge – Abuja, Nigeria; A Youth driven NGO with a focus towards achieving UN Agenda 2063, through the development of sustainable Social Enterprises across the continent. The two love birds exchanged nuptial vows on Sunday the December 13 at a very private location on the island in Lagos. Those who matter most in the political space alongside captains of industries attended in large numbers. The wedding Fatiha was carried out in line with COVID 19 safety protocol. Friends of the couple also organized a very private dinner at a highbrow location in Lagos. Dressed in their evening outfits looking classy and dapper, the couples showed their dancing dexterity amidst accolades and encomium from friends. Sources also averred that this is just the first step to their union. The family chose to keep it private due to the second wave of the deadly pandemic. A possible Kano version of the Nikkah might likely hold.

Dignitaries spotted at the wedding Fatiha are Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Aliko Dangote, A. A Isa Funtua, Hajia Zainab Dantata, Mariya Dantata, Sadiq Dantata, Baban Eman, Abdulkadir Sunusi, Shaida Sunusi, Ahmed Waziri, Abubakar Waziri, Musa Ado Ibrahim, Salman Munzali Dantata, Cookie Rabiu, and a host of others.