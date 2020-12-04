White house communications director Alyssa Farah, quits her position on Thursday, 3 December, ending the tenure of a longtime staffer in President Donald Trump’s administration, NBC reports.

Farah joined the white house in her current role in April after serving as press secretary for the defence department and press secretary for vice president Mike Pence. Prior to her three and a half years in the administration, she served in communications role for Mark Meadows who would go on to become white house chief of staff.

“I am deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure, Farah wrote in her resignation statement obtained by POLITICO.

In her resignation letter, Farah celebrated a number of Trump administration policy priorities including combating ISIS, brokering peace negotiations between the Taliban and Afghanistan government and operation warp speed the program driving the development of Covid-19 vaccine.

Farah’s resignation comes in the final weeks of the Trump administration as staffers plan their post white house moves ahead of president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Though Trump has refused to concede the election, Farah’s public comments following Biden’s victory have been largely conciliatory.

After Biden announced his plans for staffing his own communications operation led entirely by women.

Farah tweeted; “all accomplished and impressive women, but celebrating women’s advancement should be nonpartisan, followed by a list of women who led the Trump white house press shop.

