(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 8, 2020 White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah speaks to reporters in front of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC. – Alyssa Farah, White House communications director, announced on December 3, 2020 her resignation in what amounted to a tacit acknowledgement of Donald Trump’s defeat. “After three and a half incredible years, I will be leaving the White House to pursue new opportunities”, wrote the former spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and the Pentagon. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

White House communication director Alyssa Farah announced her resignation Thursday, in what appeared to be a tacit acknowledgement of Donald Trump’s loss in last month’s US presidential election.

“After three and a half incredible years, I will be leaving the White House to pursue new opportunities,” wrote Farah, who had also served as spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and at the Pentagon before her current position.

“I am deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer and more secure,” she said, without mentioning Trump, whose term ends January 20.

Farah has mostly laid low since the November 3 election, in which President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump.

But Trump has refused to concede, touting conspiracy theories and unfounded claims of fraud to explain his loss.

Farah’s attitude stands in contrast with that of White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, who has amplified her boss’s baseless claims of fraud and a rigged election.