SIR: Aniocha South Local Government Area might not be among the most financially stable local councils in Delta State and Nigeria at large. It is however not in doubt that she is highly endowed with appreciable human and material resources. Interestingly, several concerned stakeholders like Joseph Onwordi Ikenwe have never hidden the fact that they truly understand how the potentials of the council could be fully harnessed to enable her to truly stand shoulder to shoulder with other developing council areas in the country.







Ikenwe, it must be strongly noted, is not seeking a higher public office for the mere fun of being called a public office-holder. He is seeking to work together with the people in exploring and harnessing homegrown solutions. Some active event-observers would further and easily recall a very striking incident that strongly proved Ikenwe’s undying passion and genuine desire to serve the people. A middle-aged man had in a viral video raised an alarm about the arrest of his wife and their less than one year old baby by one of the nationally-approved security operatives. Ikenwe immediately swung into action and unconditionally secured the release of the woman and her child. Interestingly, he never used that feat in scoring cheap political points but rather attributed it to Governor Okowa and other political leaders of thoughts in Aniocha South.







Ikenwe, naturally, is a “very private” person but like the golden fish, his uncommon stewardship, in both public and private sector, has not gone unnoticed by several stakeholders in Aniocha South. He was recently recognised as “Icon of Inspiration” by the students of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-uku. The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Aniocha South, also honoured him for “Selfless Service to Christendom.” Ubulu-uku Youths Association and Noble Brother’s Club of Ubulu-uku equally honoured him for “Security and Community Development” and “Contributions towards Community Development in Ubulu-uku,” respectively. Ikenwe was further recognised as a “Pioneer Member of the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria.”



Sunday Odiaka, a media practitioner, wrote from Lagos.