Nollywood screen diva and singer, Cossy Ojiakor has given her runaway groom-to-be and lover, Abel Jurgen one week to return or their separation would be permanent. The Nutty Queen told Potpourri in a chat that she’s given him till Monday, which is actually tomorrow or she may have to move on and open the doors of the heart to an American fan who is hot on her heels for love.

“Abel still has till Monday to come back or it becomes permanent. I gave him one week’s grace or it becomes permanent. We always have issues when he drinks but we have never taken it to social media before,” Cossy said.

After announcing that their wedding would hold sometime this December, their affair took a dramatic turn when Abel lit up social media with the news that the wedding was off after Cossy reportedly bit him after a drinking bout that resulted in fisticuffs.

The German, who posted pictures of his bitten hands, claimed the actress was drunk and got in a fight with him.

“Finally, it’s over between Cossy and I after she got in a fight with me after she got drunk. This is what she did to me, got bitten from different corners,” he posted with pictures of the bites”

When Vanguard got in touch with the Nutty Queen, she said it was not how it happened, saying the German was only craving attention.

“He is childish. And needed attention. We had issues. I told him to leave my house on Tuesday. I was surprised to see he posted that so we are truly over. He started it so he can continue to tell people what happened that led to the fight,” she said.

However, it appears there is another man in the picture, possibly praying the German doesn’t show up and he’s American. Cossy describes him as a huge fan who is crazy about her.

“ The new guy is in the US, a huge fan. I noticed him a long time ago. You know I can only date my fans. If a man is not a fan then there’s no connection or attraction at all. But you know America is far. We will see how it goes. For now, I am just chilling. My American guy is not the social media type. Can you imagine he removed all his followers? He follows just me then Disney and other few company accounts,” she told Potpourri about the American lover while keeping the name secret.

When prodded it appears she is still in love with the German.

Laughing, she replies, “It’s not easy to get someone that will tattoo your name all over their body.”

