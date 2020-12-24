Joseph Jibueze, Deputy News Editor

THE Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) yesterday said the international cost of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, and the interplay of foreign exchange rates, led to the hike in the price.

It called for the full domestication of LPG to guard against price manipulations at the international market.

The association’s Executive Secretary, Mr Bassey Essien, in a statement on the hike of cooking gas prices, said gas marketers and plant operators were not behind the increment but had always advocated for an affordable price of cooking gas in Nigeria.

He noted that the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) produces 4 Million MT of gas annually but allocates 350,000MT for domestic consumption.

Read Also: Protesters block Total gas plant in Rivers

“We, as marketers, are saying that NLNG and others producing LPG should domesticate it by dedicating sufficient quantity that will cover our domestic consumption.

“We have watched the continuous spike in the price of cooking gas, moving from N4 million to N5 million for a 20MT truck to the current price of N5.3 million within a month interval.

“The current high price of cooking gas is not traceable to marketers (plant owners) or terminal owners but rather to the vagaries of the international price of the commodity and interplay of foreign exchange rates.”