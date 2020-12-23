Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano due to inferiority complex.

Mr Kwankwaso said this in a statement signed by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Ali, on Tuesday.

The former governor said the high esteem and influence the former Emir possessed made Mr Ganduje jittery hence his insistence on dethroning him.

Mr Kwankwaso was succeeded as governor in 2015 by Mr Ganduje, who had served as his deputy.



Mr Ganduje had earlier said, at the presentation of a book on former President Goodluck Jonathan, that Mr Sanusi was removed from office to save the system and the traditional institution.

Mr Ganduje said he had no choice but repeat the dose given to Mr Sanusi by Mr Jonathan when he eased him out as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Kwankwaso, however, said; “We know that Ganduje always feels diminished and inferior in the presence of the Emir, and we know that Gov Ganduje harbours a pathological hatred for the Kano Traditional Institution, that was why he had to dethroned him”.

“We also know that Ganduje was madly obsessed with reversing everything that Sen. Kwankwaso did in the state. And we are aware, for these reasons, Gov. Ganduje was set, ab initio, to destroy the Kano Emirate. And Emir Sanusi II was marked to be the first victim.“

“Let me also put on record that Emir Sanusi II was abducted and illegally dethroned by Gov. Ganduje and his cohorts because of the Emir’s progressive ideas on various issues that affect the people of the state,” he added.

Mr Kwankwaso narrated that the Emir’s removal has nothing to do with Mr Jonathan as earlier mentioned by the Governor at an event.

He also said Mr Ganduje dethroned the Emir because of the latter’s criticism of a $1.8 billion loan to be obtained by the Governor for a light rail line project in the state.

“Everyone knows that Ganduje’s desperation to obtain the $1.8 billion loan and the former Emir’s criticism of the loan is what fuelled the illegal removal of Emir Sanusi II; it had nothing to do with former President Jonathan.”

“It is common knowledge that the Emir was too progressive for Gov. Ganduje’s liking and that was exactly why after his illegal removal and the dismemberment of the Kano Emirate Council, he appointed Emirs that will not question his ill-advised decisions even if they are against the interest of the state and its people,” he said.