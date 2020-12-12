By Gbenga Bada

The founder and chief executive officer at YBNL music, Olamide ‘Baddo’ Adedeji, is happy to have given all he has to the success of Fireboy, one of the music acts on his label.

In a chat with DJ Cuppy on Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio, Olamide explained why he decided to ensure Fireboy becomes successful with YBNL.

“To be honest with you, I’m 100% happy with the growth of the brand Fireboy so far. And I hope and I pray this won’t be the last because it’s something that I just, I feel like it’s my only true way of giving back to society.”

On his reason for going all out as a label executive to ensure the success of Fireboy as a brand after two albums, Olamide said, “ This is because I don’t want to wake up in the morning or wake up the next day and be, not like I have issues with people that wake up and complain about the government, but I don’t want to be part of those people. I want to be part of the people that just speak up and find a solution.”

Olamide’s YBNL entered into a venture deal with a US-based distribution company and record label, Empire Distribution. Fireboy is one of the few music acts on his label.