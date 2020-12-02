The former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has given reasons for his refusal to allow the national leader of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Gani Adams, to visit him.

Mr Obasanjo said both as a president and as a private citizen, he has refused to grant audience to Mr Adams, who doubles as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba, a warlord of Yoruba race in South West Nigeria.

Messrs Obasanjo and Adams are prominent Yoruba leaders but Mr Adam’s faction of the self-determination group had a series of confrontations against some of the policies of Mr Obasanjo-led administration between 1999 and 2007.

In a statement issued by the special assistant to the former president on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Mr Obasanjo said his visit to the house of another Yoruba leader, Ayo Adebanjo, on Wednesday, was not to settle a quarrel with Mr Adams as it has been reported in sections of the media.

According to the statement, Mr. Obasanjo had visited Mr Adebanjo at his residence in Lekki, Lagos, where he met Mr Adams, saying their meeting was merely a coincidence.

The statement reads in part; “It is true that I paid a personal visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo at his residence in Lekki Phase 1 on December 2, 2020 and I met Gani Adams there.

“I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life, which was not in accord with my standards and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me.

“If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only.”

Mr Adams has however promised to respond to the statement appropriately.

In a telephone interview with our reporter, Mr Adam’s spokesperson, Kehinde Aderemi, said he was not aware of the development. But he later confirmed the report and promised to get back to our reporter. Mr Aderemi, however, was yet to reply as of the time of filing this report.