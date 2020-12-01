The Nigerian Army has urged the media as well as media practitioners to put national interest and security first while calling for support for fight insecurity in the country.

According to The Nation, this development follows the incessant killings that have rocked the North East and many parts of the country in recent times.

The appeal was made by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, during the annual media workshop, organised by the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI).

The theme of this year’s workshop was titled Supporting the Military: Panacea for Improved National Security and was declared open by Lt. Gen. Buratai, who was ably represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Umelo.

The workshop, according to the army was to promote capacity building and enhance collaboration between information managers of various security agencies, commanding officers, defence correspondents and online media practitioners.

“It is only through effective synergy between the military, other security agencies and the media that we can collectively succeed in our onerous task of building public confidence and encouraging citizens to support our operations.

“It is through this kind of forum that we can foster the understanding of each other’s roles and, therefore, contribute meaningfully towards the desired synergy, cooperation and collaboration for the benefit of our society towards achieving peace, security and stability in our country,” Buratai said.

