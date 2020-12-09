The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on the Police and other security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of the President of Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps in the state, Mr Austyne Emu.

It would be recalled that 35-year-old Emu, who is also a father to 3 kids, was gruesomely murdered on Saturday night at Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area when he went to watch an English Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea.

Mr Okowa described the act as irresponsible and barbaric in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Wednesday.

The governor said that the killing of the anti-cult crusader was an attack against agents of peace and progress in the state, which should be condemned by every well-meaning Deltan.

Okowa, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, called on residents in the state to be vigilant and report all cult and criminal-related activities to security agencies. He pleaded with residents not to distract the Police and other security agencies from the task of bringing Emu’s attackers to book.

Okowa warned that he would not tolerate a breakdown of law and order in the state, saying that every criminal act would be tracked and unravelled.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn Mr Austyne Emu, an illustrious son of Delta, who was gruesomely murdered a few ago by agents of darkness.

“Mr Emu, until his untimely death was the President of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps in Delta where he worked in synergy with security agencies to checkmate the activities of cultists in the state.

“As a government, we will support the security agencies to do everything possible to unearth those behind his killing and bring them to justice.

“As Deltans, we have a duty to report all crimes and criminality around us to security agencies for prompt action, and I, therefore, urge all Deltans to be part of the process of ridding the state of criminal elements,” he said in his statement shared by Nigerian Tribune.

