Imposition of kings has been linked to the crisis in traditional institution.

General Overseer of Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration, Apata, Ibadan, Supreme Archbishop Emmanuel Ojo Powerson, stated this at the weekend while addressing journalists ahead of the third upcoming royal festival of praise tagged, “The Gathering of Kings to Praise The King of Kings” and holding on January 23, 2021 in the Oyo State capital.

The cleric, who acknowledged monarchs as ambassadors of God, said over 300 of them would grace the event.

Powerson, who addressed the media in company of the Adatan of Asa kingdom, Oba Adeolu Akinmoyero Akinyanju and Alakola of Akola-Ijesa, Oba Festus Adekunle Adeyemi, maintained that government should not determine who becomes a king.



He said: “The Bible says he who breaks the head, the serpent shall bite. The same Bible says do not remove the ancient landmarks. The ancient landmarks when it comes to royalty, are the kingmakers that traditionally determine who should be kings. If a man is rich and diabolical but close to politicians, he can become a king.

“Spiritually, this doesn’t work. That is why we have chaos. The chaos is as a result of government’s choosing of kings.”

The cleric said he had a vision to make paupers princes and reinvent royalty in a “super-spiritual” fashion.

“We have kings who are God-fearing. They are priests and kings. Without royalty in our nation, Nigeria has no value. We are not going to take that again,” Powerson added.