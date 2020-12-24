World Igbo Congress (WIC) has raised the alarm over insecurity in the North, asking the Federal Government to strengthen security at yuletide.

Noting the Igbo’s penchant to visit their homeland towards the end of every year, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the apex Diaspora Igbo organisation, Basil Onwukwe, stated: “As we approach another cycle of this mass movement, WIC views with grave concern the state of insecurity we are exposed to coming home from all parts of the world.

“We are amazed by the obvious sabotage against Christians during the period from wanton killings, kidnapping, rampage by Fulani herdsmen in Igboland, and Boko Haram, which has acquired the notoriety of being an instrument of state terrorism.”

Calling for dismantling of roadblocks, Onwukwe said, “The Congress is calling for the disbandment of extortion centres on our roads. The police, Customs agents on roadblocks do not increase security, but cause gridlock and reduce economic activities of the area. The recent haulage cost increase in Lagos Tin Can Island Port is caused by the state’s inability to ease the movement at the port, as it alleged that security agents along the port route extort truck drivers.

“We call on the Federal Government to ensure that returning Igbo are protected as law-abiding citizens during this period. The government is expected to provide security not to destabilise Christian celebration and disrupt economic development of the country.”

Also, the Board Chairman, Prof. Anthony Ejiofor, and other members of WIC expressed gratitude to the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, who announced recently his plan to make available aircraft to ease the travelling burden of Ndigbo during the Christmas celebration. The chairman also called on all other philanthropists to emulate the gesture, considering the deplorable state of eastern roads.

